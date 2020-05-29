Notification to regularise illegal buildings on BDA land

The state government on Thursday notified the Bangalore Development Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, paving the way to regularise several unauthorised constructions on BDA land.

The amendment is expected to regularise around 75,000 buildings and comes with penalty clauses. The penalty amount for regularisation will range from 10 per cent of the guidance value for a 20*30 site to 50 per cent for sites over 40*60 and up to 50*80.

Amendments under Sec 38(D) of the act states that the total extent of the land allotted to a person “shall not exceed 4,000 square feet and no other member of his family shall be entitled to apply for or seek benefit of allotment of any other land..."

The applicant must submit residency proof for 12 years in the property for regularisation.

"The Bangalore Development Authority shall take up an action plan to evict the unauthorised occupants on the Bangalore Development Authority lands and who are not eligible for the allotment of the site under this section on the date of the commencement of the Bangalore Development Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, within two years from the date of commencement of the Amendment Ordinance," the notification added.