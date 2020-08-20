Only 198 Ganesha idols permitted this year, says BBMP

The state government’s decision to relax rules for the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi has left the BBMP in a fix.

Going by the new norms, only one idol is allowed per ward for public installation. This means there will only be 198 Ganesha idols in the whole of Bengaluru. BBMP officials are yet to figure out who will be permitted to instal the idol in every ward.

BBMP Commissioner N Majunatha Prasad on Wednesday said that keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic, several restrictions have been imposed on organising the Ganesha festival.

“Various organisations, associations and other institutions can come together and submit a proposal to the zonal Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Police at the ward level. They will jointly take a decision as to who can instal an idol,” Prasad said.

The commissioner clarified that at any given time only 20 people will be allowed at the pandals. “No celebration is allowed beyond three days. The idol has to be immersed within those three days. No cultural or entertainment programmes will be allowed. The designated immersion places at every ward will be informed at the time of giving permission. Citizens are not allowed to immerse idols outside their homes.” A committee consisting of revenue, police and fire and emergency service officials will be formed and all permissions will be granted by this committee alone, he added.