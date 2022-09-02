Over 1.50 lakh Ganesha idols immersed in BBMP limits

Over 1.50 lakh Ganesha idols immersed in BBMP limits

The civic body had created artificial tanks at 35 lakes and another 150 mobile tanks for the immersion of idols

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 02 2022, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 04:39 ist
Idol immersion at Sankey Tank. Credit: DH PHOTO/KRISHNAKUMAR P S

A total of 1.59 lakh idols were immersed in waterbodies across the BBMP limits on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi, which was celebrated with much fervour after two years.

The civic body had created artificial tanks at 35 lakes and another 150 mobile tanks for the immersion of idols from wards across the city. 

According to BBMP data, as many as 1.47 lakh were earthen idols and only 12,086 were made of Plaster of Paris (POP), said to be environmentally unfriendly. Majority of the idols were immersed in the south, east and west zones. The immersion spots, especially those around Ulsoor Lake and Sankey Tank, remained largely free of debris and dump, despite numerous immersions. The BBMP has deployed staff round-the-clock to ensure waste is not strewn around.

“It has just been two days since the immersions started. We are expecting larger numbers towards the weekend and the following week. We will have to depute more staff on duty,” said a BBMP official at Sankey Tank.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
Ganesh idol
Bengaluru
Sankey Tank

What's Brewing

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

Johnson tops poll of bad UK PMs as term comes to end

Johnson tops poll of bad UK PMs as term comes to end

Now, sip a cup of gold or 'bhoot jolokia' chilli tea

Now, sip a cup of gold or 'bhoot jolokia' chilli tea

China locks down 2.1 crore people in Covid outbreak

China locks down 2.1 crore people in Covid outbreak

We are humans and make mistakes: Aamir Khan Productions

We are humans and make mistakes: Aamir Khan Productions

UAE, NASA missions find patchy auroras surrounding Mars

UAE, NASA missions find patchy auroras surrounding Mars

 