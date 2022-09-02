Over 1.50 lakh Ganesha idols immersed in BBMP limits

A total of 1.59 lakh idols were immersed in waterbodies across the BBMP limits on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi, which was celebrated with much fervour after two years.

The civic body had created artificial tanks at 35 lakes and another 150 mobile tanks for the immersion of idols from wards across the city.

According to BBMP data, as many as 1.47 lakh were earthen idols and only 12,086 were made of Plaster of Paris (POP), said to be environmentally unfriendly. Majority of the idols were immersed in the south, east and west zones. The immersion spots, especially those around Ulsoor Lake and Sankey Tank, remained largely free of debris and dump, despite numerous immersions. The BBMP has deployed staff round-the-clock to ensure waste is not strewn around.

“It has just been two days since the immersions started. We are expecting larger numbers towards the weekend and the following week. We will have to depute more staff on duty,” said a BBMP official at Sankey Tank.