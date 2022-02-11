Passengers risk life to access metro station

More than a year after its inauguration, the Nagasandra foot overbridge (FOB) is yet to get an elevator. Most people, especially women and senior citizens, are forced to cross the busy Tumakuru Road (NH 4) as they find it difficult to climb the stairs.

The FOB was inaugurated in January 2021 after complaints piled for nearly four years as to how the lack of safe access was leading to accidents and even deaths of passengers while crossing the busy stretch. However, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is yet to provide an elevator for the FOB.

Being a major terminal station at the northern end of the city, the station sees heavy footfall. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, data shows that about 8,000 passengers exited the station every day in 2019. It is estimated that a similar number boarded trains from the station, taking the total number per day to about 15,000.

“The number of passengers is going up again after metro authorities resumed regular operations recently. But many people, especially senior citizens, find it difficult to climb the FOB and choose to cross the national highway.

"This will undo all the efforts and crores of rupees spent on building the bridge. The lift is an essential part of safe access to the metro station,” said Subhash Shetty, a resident of Nagasandra.

To a question, BMRCL chief public relations officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said work on the construction of the lift has been sanctioned. “The work will be completed within the next two months."

Check out DH's latest videos