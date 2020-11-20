Prof Narasimha Murthy interim V-C of BCU

Prof Narasimha Murthy, the dean of the faculty of arts at Bengaluru Central University, has been appointed the in-charge vice-chancellor of the varsity as the incumbent Prof S Japhet completes his term on Friday.

Karnataka Governor and the chancellor of state universities, Vajubhai Vala, has issued an order appointing Prof Murthy the in-charge V-C from November 21 to February 28 or until the appointment of the new V-C.

However, Prof Panduranga Shetty, the dean of the faculty of science from the BCU, has raised objection to Prof Murthy’s appointment. In a letter to the governor, Prof Shetty said he was the senior dean and sought the withdrawal of Prof Murthy’s

appointment.