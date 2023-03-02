Strike disrupts BBMP services; hospital OPDs partially hit

The strike called by state government employees on Wednesday didn’t have any impact on medical colleges, which saw uninterrupted services.

Bangalore Medical College Director Dr Ravi K said the out-patient department (OPD) started functioning at 9 am as usual. Casualty and inpatient services were not affected.

However, at other government hospitals, OPD services remained unavailable till the employees’ association withdrew their protest at noon following a salary hike announcement by the government.

Dr H D Radhakrishna, Medical Superintendent, CV Raman Nagar Hospital, said that only 100 patients registered at the hospital’s OPD on Wednesday, compared to the usual 500-600.

“Since the public was aware of the strike, fewer people came to the OPD. Those who came in the morning were informed about the strike, and they cooperated,” he said. “While the office staff didn’t report to work, medical, paramedical and housekeeping staff were present. Once the government made the announcement, everyone returned to work.”

An official at Jayanagar General Hospital said that all the staff were back to work by noon.

“The OPD saw fewer people in the morning; some of them got consultation in the emergency block. More people started coming to OPD in the afternoon,” the official said.

BBMP Chief Health Officer Dr Balasundar said that medical services were not affected in the city’s primary and community health centres (PHCs and CHCs) as all employees came to work. Only field staff, such as health inspectors, participated in the strike, he said.

A medical officer at a BBMP PHC said that all employees at her centre worked, but wore black badges to show their support for the protest.

BBMP services

Garbage collection and several other services at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) offices across the city were affected owing to the strike.

Civic officials across ward offices staged a protest at the BBMP head office demanding the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.

However, it was work as usual at BWSSB and Bescom offices since many of the employees extended only virtual support to the strike.