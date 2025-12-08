Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC may have to look for new broadcaster as JioStar mulls pulling out of the contract

The Reliance Industries-controlled broadcaster has cited mounting financial losses as the primary reason for not able to commit to its $3 billion deal which runs till 2027.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 10:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 10:23 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World CupICCRelianceInternational Cricket CouncilBroadcast

Follow us on :

Follow Us