Suchitra Film Society in crisis as trust expels its members

Suchitra Film Society, known for promoting cinema as art for the past 50 years, is facing an existential crisis with its members stating that the society members have been thrown out of the trust it formed.

Established in 1971, the society was the result of the coming together of a few like-minded engineers at a time when theatre and cinema in Karnataka saw an explosion of creative output.

In 1979, the society formed a trust and years later built a theatre for which the foundation stone was laid by legendary director Satyajit Ray.

For nearly 40 years, the society funded the Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy Trust. However, things changed in 2015 when the trust got CSR funds from a private firm and renovated the building.

“In 2016, the president of the society was removed from the position of permanent trustee and made a special invitee. The society has been opposing the new trust deed in its annual general meetings and demanded that its rights be reinstated,” read a statement by committee members.

Filmmaker B Suresh, the president of the society, said the move was nothing but corporatisation of the institute.

‘Unfortunate development’

N Vidyashankar, creative director, Bangalore International Film Festival, who held the position of a trustee till 2011-12, said the development was unfortunate.

Members of the society will hold a silent protest in front of the society’s building on Sunday.

