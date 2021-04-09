Test 1 lakh people, trace 20 primary contacts of every Covid patient: Govt to BBMP

The state government Thursday instructed officials to conduct one lakh daily Covid tests in Bengaluru and identify at least 20 primary contacts for every patient.

In its efforts to contain the surge of Covid cases, the government will also hold door-to-door survey to identify covid positive cases in the city.

Holding a Covid review meeting with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials and those from adjoining districts, Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said a team would be assigned to each of the 8,500 booths in BBMP limits to hold the door-to-door survey.

“The teams must conduct testing, create awareness on isolation guidelines, provide necessary assistance to Covid-infected persons, treatment for home isolated people, stamping, health check-up and ensure oxygen service for the infected persons,” Dr Sudhakar said.

Though the initiative was launched last year, the minister said it could not be implemented and will go ahead with it now. “Every ward will have one ambulance as we have about 250 ambulances,” he added.

The minister said government hospitals would soon issue guidelines on modalities for reference for direct admission of covid patients in private hospitals, who are asked to reserve 50% beds.

“Currently, 1,000 beds are available for Covid patients in Bengaluru,” Dr Sudhakar said. “This’ll be increased by another 3,000 to 4,000 beds in a few days.”

With plans to strictly implement Covid rules and guidelines, the Home Department has been requested to provide 2,000 home guards for deployment in public places.