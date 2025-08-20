Smart Meter tender probe against K J George: Karnataka High Court extends interim order

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday extended till August 28, the interim order of stay on the proceedings before the special court in a complaint against state energy minister K J George and officials of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom). Justice M I Arun adjourned the hearing by a week.</p><p>The private complaint was filed by three BJP legislators against George, Mahantesh Bilagi, former Managing director of Bescom (presently MD of Karnataka State Minerals Development Corporation) and HJ Ramesh, Director (Technical), Bescom alleging irregularities in the issuance of a tender for procuring and installing smart electric meters across the state.</p><p>The petitioners have sought quashing of the private complaint before the special court for MPs/MLAs in a complaint filed on July 17, 2025. The petitioners further sought quashing of the order passed by the special court on July 23, directing the superintendent of police, Lokayukta, to file his report by the next hearing date under Section 175(4) of the BNSS.</p>.Vice-presidential polls: BRS will extend support to candidate who supplies urea to Telangana farmers, says KT Rama Rao .<p>The complaint, filed by C N Ashwath Narayan (Malleshwaram MLA), S R Vishwanath (Yelahanka MLA) and D Muniraj (Doddaballapur MLA), alleged offences under sections 314, 316 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 13(1)(a) and 13(1) (b) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. The complaint alleged loss to the public exchequer in the tender proceedings for the procurement of smart meters. </p><p>The complainants said this act of the accused persons has caused wrongful gain to the contractor – Rajashree Electricals.</p>