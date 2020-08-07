100 BMTC buses to get bicycle racks

The BMTC has finally bridged the gap between bicycles and buses by installing a 'cycle stand' in front of 100 buses to encourage more people to interchange between the two environment-friendly modes of transport.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has installed metal rack that can hold two bicycles on abuses on a trial basis. As more number of people are embracing bicycles as a safe mode of travel during Covid-19 crisis, the corporation has decided to bring such commuters on board.

Commuters can now use the bicycle for first and last-mile connectivity. In the first phase, the facility will be installed on buses on the Outer Ring Road. "It was an inhouse installation which will be extended to 99 more buses in the coming days," BMTC Managing Director C Shikha said.