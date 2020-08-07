100 BMTC buses to get bicycle racks

100 BMTC buses to get bicycle racks

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 07 2020, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 00:09 ist

The BMTC has finally bridged the gap between bicycles and buses by installing a 'cycle stand' in front of 100 buses to encourage more people to interchange between the two environment-friendly modes of transport.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has installed metal rack that can hold two bicycles on abuses on a trial basis. As more number of people are embracing bicycles as a safe mode of travel during Covid-19 crisis, the corporation has decided to bring such commuters on board.

Commuters can now use the bicycle for first and last-mile connectivity. In the first phase, the facility will be installed on buses on the Outer Ring Road. "It was an inhouse installation which will be extended to 99 more buses in the coming days," BMTC Managing Director C Shikha said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BMTC
Karnataka

What's Brewing

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

 