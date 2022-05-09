29 passengers injured in KSRTC bus accident in Bengaluru's Kengeri

Twenty-nine persons were injured after a KSRTC bus met with an accident Sunday night on Mysuru Road in Kengeri, Dr Sanjeev Patil, DCP, West Bengaluru informed news agency ANI.

Of these, four were seriously injured and 25 received minor injuries. The bus was carrying 45 passengers and was on its way back to Bengaluru from Madikeri.

