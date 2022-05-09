29 injured in KSRTC bus accident in Bengaluru's Kengeri

29 passengers injured in KSRTC bus accident in Bengaluru's Kengeri

Four people were seriously injured and 25 received minor injuries when the bus carrying 45 passengers was on its way back to Bengaluru from Madikeri

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 09 2022, 08:26 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 08:32 ist
Credit: ANI

Twenty-nine persons were injured after a KSRTC bus met with an accident Sunday night on Mysuru Road in Kengeri, Dr Sanjeev Patil, DCP, West Bengaluru informed news agency ANI.

Of these, four were seriously injured and 25 received minor injuries. The bus was carrying 45 passengers and was on its way back to Bengaluru from Madikeri.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

KSRTC
Bengaluru
Kengeri
Karnataka
Madikeri
Road accident

What's Brewing

Discovery of India’s heft but not yet of how to use it

Discovery of India’s heft but not yet of how to use it

Study flags population decline in 5,245 bird species

Study flags population decline in 5,245 bird species

Ukraine's sniffing dog Patron gets medal from Zelenskyy

Ukraine's sniffing dog Patron gets medal from Zelenskyy

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

 