Aero India: Eyes on sky, soaring along ground

India’s premier air show and exhibition appears to have rolled out a runway of aspirations for about 2,500 children from the SC, ST and backward-class communities.

The Indian Air Force, responding to a request from the Social Welfare Department, hosted the children from across the state, free of cost, over the first three days of Aero India 2023 at the Indian Air Force Station in Yelahanka.

The children, all from residential schools run by the department, witnessed the aerial displays at the biennial air show and soaked in the excitement around the viewing area. Leela Mani, an Ernst and Young consultant who worked with the department on the students’ visit, said the programme provided “an experience of a lifetime” for the children.

“They were jumping with joy, whistling and running around excited. Some of them even spoke about having careers in the air force. We have also been telling them about the Agniveer programme in the armed forces,” she told DH on Wednesday.

The visiting groups largely comprised children from grades 6 to 11, from schools in rural areas of the state. On Tuesday, students from Valmiki Ashrama School, Ambedkar Vasati Shaale and Valmiki Vasathi Shaale from Bengaluru Rural witnessed the air show.