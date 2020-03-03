Anti-CAA graffiti on army walls spotted after a month

Graffiti calling for Kashmir’s independence and against the CAA and the prime minister were sprayed on the walls of the army grounds in Dickenson Road, central Bengaluru.

Though the graffiti had been on the walls for over a month, no one including the army officers and policemen saw them. A passerby who saw it on Monday alerted the police.

Halasuru police have taken up a case under the Karnataka Open Places Prevention of Disfigurement Act and launched an investigation. The graffiti were sprayed on the compound walls of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Officer’s Enclave, NCC office and two other adjacent buildings.

The statements sprayed on the walls included ‘No CAA’, ‘Free Kashmir’, ‘S*** Modi’ and ‘Modi resign’. The identity of the people who sprayed them is unknown.

A DH staffer had noticed the graffiti on February 8 and alerted the army official concerned, who replied that the message will be passed on to the army authorities concerned, but no action had been taken.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) S D Sharanappa said: “Around four graffiti sprayed on the walls of Dickenson Road were brought to our notice on Monday by a passerby. A case has been registered at the Halasuru police station.”

Soon after the matter was brought to police attention, a team of officials painted over them. An investigating officer said the police had taken a suo motu case and were checking the CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the people who sprayed the graffiti.

“But as of now, we don’t have any clues. We weren’t aware that it was sprayed a month ago. We weren’t alerted by anyone, including the army officers,” the officer added.

On January 14, similar graffiti were sprayed on the walls of a few buildings on Church Street. Tension prevailed as pro-BJP and pro-CAA activists covered the graffiti in paint and staged a protest. While the Cubbon Park police have taken up a case, the suspects are still at large.