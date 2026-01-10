Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Save MGNREGA' campaign to begin from January 26: DK Shivakumar

"Awareness will be created among all stakeholders, including MGNREGA beneficiaries. We will continue our agitation until MGNREGA is restored,” Shivakumar said.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 16:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 16:50 IST
Karnataka NewsDK ShivakumarMGNREGA

Follow us on :

Follow Us