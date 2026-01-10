<p>Mangaluru: A campaign to save MGNREGA will be launched from January 26, with a 5-10 km march in each assembly constituency, said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.</p><p>Speaking to media persons at Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday, he said the centre weakened the employment generation by suppressing the MGNREGA scheme, which allowed projects worth an average of Rs 1 crore per panchayat, totalling Rs 6,000 crore annually in the state. </p>.Karnataka govt to form separate tourism policy for coasts after consulting locals: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.<p>"The campaign to save MGNREGA will be organised across the state. There is also a plan to convene a two-day special session to discuss the Viksit Bharat — Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB–G RAM G). “We want to create awareness among the people about the adverse impact of the new law on rural areas. From January 26 to February 2, padyatras will be organised at the taluk level involving gram panchayat members and beneficiary workers. Awareness will be created among all stakeholders, including MGNREGA beneficiaries. We will continue our agitation until MGNREGA is restored,” Shivakumar said.</p><p>Responding to a query on his proposed visit to Assam, the Deputy Chief Minister said the party had entrusted him with certain responsibilities and that he would discuss the matter with senior party leaders.</p><p>When asked about the Governor returning three Bills passed by the State legislature, he said the Chief Minister will arrive later in the evening and that further clarification can be sought from him.</p>