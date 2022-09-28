Bangalore University reviewing land allotment to yoga centre over tree felling

Bangalore University is reviewing its decision to allot a 15-acre parcel of land on its Jnanabharathi campus to the Inter-University Centre for Yogic Sciences.

The move is prompted by the recent felling of over 40 trees by people associated with the institute. The cut trees include red sanders and several medicinal plants. The varsity’s Syndicate will constitute a sub-committee with senior Syndicate member T V Raju at the helm to table a report in the next 10 days after studying the proposal.

"The decision on withdrawing the land will be made based on the committee report," said a senior Syndicate member.

While discussing the issue at the Syndicate meeting, Vice-Chancellor Dr Jayakara S M opined that the land allotted to the institute belongs to Bio-Park, which is home to thousands of medicinal species.

Stands cancelled

Meanwhile, the Syndicate has decided to withdraw 10 acres of land provided to the Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi, on the Jnanabharathi campus since the university has not communicated anything about developmental activities.

In the meeting, several Syndicate members expressed concern that the institutes that acquired land from BU are not allowing its students to use the facilities.

"While giving land, we should make sure that our students are allowed to make use of the academic facilities available at that particular institution and this should be the main condition while granting land," Syndicate member C R Mahesh said.

Of the 1,112 acres of land on Jnanabharathi, Bangalore University has allotted over 297 acres to various institutions, including the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).