Bannerghatta Park on high alert over bird flu outbreak

Close on the heels of a high alert over the bird flu outbreak, Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) has put in place bio-security measures around the zoo and safari areas. Housing about 378 birds belonging to 45 species, the BBP has prepared itself to face any possible infection of Avian Influenza (H5N1).

"Our objective is to remain alert and vigilant for any symptoms among the captive birds at BBP and nearby areas and strengthen the preparedness to face all adversaries. Bio-security measures concerning Avian Influenza, as per the generic guidelines issued by MoEF&CC, have been put in place," an official release from the BBP said.

All animal keepers will wear rubber gloves and protective clothing, besides protective eyewear or a face shield while handling animals.

Cleaning of bird and animal enclosures with anti-septic solutions has been taken up, besides keeping them dry with an anti-viral spray and lime powder.

Visitors and vehicles to the aviary or bird enclosures have been restricted. Anti-septic foot dips at the entry and exit gates have been provided.

Keepers have been advised to look out for symptoms like tremors, diarrhoea, head tilt and paralysis in birds and animals and these should be reported to the veterinary officials for further action, besides collecting random faecal samples with the help of IAH&VB for the screening of the Avian Influenza virus among the captive birds.