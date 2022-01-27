BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta tests Covid-positive   

With more frontline officials of the BBMP contracting coronavirus during the third wave, additional chief secretary and the civic body’s Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday confirmed he has tested positive for the infection.

“I have tested positive today with mild symptoms and am under home isolation as per medical advice. Thankful that I was able to avoid Covid-19 so far,” Gupta tweeted, urging all those who came in contact with him recently to remain watchful and undergo testing if needed.

Despite the illness, the senior IAS officer attended the BBMP meeting virtually. He also reviewed property tax collection and set a target to collect Rs 4,000 crore by the end of this financial year

About 10 days ago, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner (Health) Dr Thrilok Chandra and Chief Health Officer Dr A S Balasundar had tested positive for Covid-19.

