BBMP to deploy teams to test Bengaluru returnees for Covid-19

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday said that it will deploy teams at entry points, paying guest facilities, migrants' work sites among others to test returnees for Covid-19 infection as the civic body looks to keep the virus spread under control.

Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta held a virtual meeting with all zonal officials to strictly enforce Covid-19 rules as the pandemic-weary state capital unlocks after weeks of restrictions.

“We will redirect the testing teams along with our personnel to PG facilities, construction sites, labour camps and companies to conduct testing of returnees to the city. We have also instructed health officials in all zones to test any person coming into Bengaluru from outside,” he said.

Gupta has also requested the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to keep a watch on returnees from other districts and states and get them tested for Covid infection.

“If anyone is found with symptoms, they must be isolated without any further delay,” he said.

Officials along with the volunteers have been asked to set up testing camps at checkpoints, bus stands, railway stations and toll booths to test returnees.

The chief commissioner urged people to exercise caution even though cases have come down.

“Due to the lockdown cases have come down considerably, but we should not relax by throwing caution to the wind. We have to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated. Just because there is an unlocking process, people should not gather in large numbers," he said.

Amid the unlock, Karnataka on Monday logged 6,835 Covid-19 cases and 120 deaths, while Bengaluru, worst-hit in the second wave, reported 1,470 new infections.