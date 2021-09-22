Bengaluru apartment fire: Tragedy struck day after family returned from US

Bhagya Rekha, 59, who died in the fire at her South Bengaluru flat on Tuesday, had returned from a US trip only on Monday.

Rekha and her husband Bheemsen Rao had spent six months with their daughter in the US before coming back home. They were still recovering from jet lag when the inferno engulfed their flats in the Ashrith Aspire apartment complex in SBI Colony, Devarachikkanahalli, around 4.15 pm, said Bommanahalli MLA, M Satish Reddy.

The family owns two flats — numbered 210 and 211 — in the apartment, according to residents.

Read | Bengaluru fire: How work from office averted a tragedy

Rekha and her mother Lakshmidevi, 82 — she also died in the fire accident — were busy cleaning the house as it had been unused for six months. Rekha’s husband was resting at daughter Preeti Santosh’s house located next door, the MLA said.

Reddy said Rekha rang up Preethi as soon as the fire broke out. Rao ran out and tried to enter his flat but the thick smoke and total darkness blocked his way.

Meanwhile, Rekha and Lakshmidev ran to the balcony in a desperate attempt to escape the raging flames. But the safety grille of the balcony trapped them, eventually snuffing out their lives, he added.

“It’s a tragedy. It was extremely disturbing to see the women struggling. No words can console the family,” he said.

Reddy said he got the news during the assembly session and brought it to the chief minister’s attention. “The chief minister expressed shock and condolences. He was pained after seeing the video of the women struggling,” Reddy said.

Five firefighting units from the Hulimavu fire station were dispatched to the apartment. It took more than two-and-a-half hours to douse the fire.

Bescom officials disconnected the power supply to the entire apartment and prevented further damage to life and property, said Karthik, a resident of the apartment.

Lakshmidevi and Rekha’s charred bodies have been taken to St John’s hospital for post-mortem, which will be conducted on Wednesday.

Watch latest videos by DH here: