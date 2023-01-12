Bengaluru: CBI court convicts three in red sanders export case

A CBI special court on Wednesday convicted three persons in a red sanders export case.

Special court judge Ravindra Kumar Kattimani sentenced Syed Ibrahim, Jayaraj G and Arun Muniswamy to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each.

The convicts were first apprehended by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials and later, the case was transferred to the CBI.

On credible information, DRI officials had intercepted and seized the red sanders in 2016 that the accused had exported from the Chennai port.

The CBI chargesheet stated that the accused had created forged documents and attempted to export the red sanders, a prohibited item under the Customs Act, in the guise of exporting granite slabs.

Senior Public Prosecutor Shivanand Perla said the accused persons had floated two firms, Raj Traders and Jayam Impex, and applied for Importer-Exporter Code (IEC) code by submitting a forged application form, a fake rental agreement and a bank certificate.

The CBI had revealed that the accused had used godowns at Avalahalli and Singanayakanahalli to stack red sanders. The CBI chargesheet stated that there was a loss of Rs 7 crore to the state exchequer.