Bengaluru enjoys rains after a dry spell

After a brief dry spell and temperature rise, Bengaluru got some respite on Monday with most parts of the city receiving moderate to heavy rainfall.

The rain threw traffic out of gear for a few hours in the Central Business District (CBD) areas, North and East Bengaluru.

The downpour that began around 1 pm slowly intensified and pounded the city all through the afternoon till late night.

Vidyaranyapura in Yelahanka Zone recorded the highest rainfall of 64 mm, followed by Dodda Bommasandra with 60.5 mm and Kodigehalli with 60 mm. Bilekahalli in Bommanahalli Zone received 46 mm rain, revealed the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) dashboard.

Among the areas that recorded 20-40 mm rain are Sampangirama Nagar, Koramangala, Puttenahalli, Horamavu, Lakkasandra and JP Park.

The rains caused heavy inundation in Anugraha Layout in Bilekahalli, Thindlu to Doddabommasandra tank in Vidyaranyapura, parts of Arekere, Gurappanapalya near Bannerghatta Road and on Hosur Road from Jayadeva flyover to Udupi Garden signal.

Heavy winds accompanying the rain uprooted trees and broke branches in many areas.

Trees uprooted

Uprooting of trees was reported in Whitefield and Raj Bhavan Road, disturbing traffic movement for a few hours.

Major and arterial roads were flooded in and around Cubbon Park due to stormwater drains being blocked.

Teams from the BBMP swiftly cleared the drains and restored the free flow of water.

