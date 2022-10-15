Bengaluru: Foggy, rainy Friday as mercury dips

Residents woke up to an unusually foggy morning on Friday as the maximum temperature dropped by a substantial two degrees Celsius while torrential rains pounded the city throughout the day.

The city’s poorly kept roads made for a sorry sight due to stagnant rainwater and crawling traffic. The IMD’s Bengaluru city observatory recorded 66 mm of rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am, Friday. The figures for HAL airport and Kempegowda International Airport were 35.8 mm and 38 mm, respectively.

Many localities received significant rainfall in the later parts of the day and the night.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Yelahanka was the wettest at 75.5 mm, followed by Sampangiram Nagar at 66 mm, Yeshwantpur at 61.5 mm, and Vidyaranyapura at 58.5 mm.

The BBMP claimed there was “not much” disruption to normal life. The BBMP control room received waterlogging complaints from Seshadri Road, near Freedom Park.

A huge tree was uprooted near the NTA Bus stop in Sanjaynagar. That apart, tree branches blocked the roads in Jogupalya, Jayanagar East End and Vijayanagar, according to the BBMP.

Traffic crawled as more than three feet of rainwater filled the HAL back road that connects Yemalur to Challaghatta and Nagasandra via Kempapura.

The flooding was caused by a choked stormwater drain that runs from Murugeshpalya through HAL.

The drain is filled with garbage and silt, drastically reducing its rainwater-carrying capacity.

The traffic disruption badly affected thousands of people working in HAL factories and the surrounding areas.