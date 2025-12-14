India make maiden entry into Squash World Cup final

<p>Chennai: India came up with a spirited performance to beat two-time champions Egypt 3-0 and make their maiden appearance in the Squash World Cup final, here on Saturday.</p>.<p>Seeded second, India will take on Hong Kong China, who got the better of Japan in the other top-four clash, in the summit clash at the Express Avenue Mall.</p>.<p>National champion and 45th-ranked Velavan Senthilkumar swiftly got India off the blocks by defeating world No. 96 Ibrahim Elkabbani 7-1, 7-3, 7-6 before the country's top-ranked women's player Anahat Singh (world No. 28) made it 2-0 with a tough 6-7, 7-5, 7-3, 3-7, 7-3 win over 44th-ranked Nour Heikal.</p>.SA captain Bavuma says WTC win squashes doubters of the team's credentials.<p>Abhay Singh, who had partnered Anahat to win bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, then overcame Adam Hawal 7-5, 6-7, 7-5, 7-6 as the hosts stunned powerhouse Egypt, who had won the title in 2012 and 2023.</p>.<p>This was India's best showing in the tournament after they reached the semifinals in 2023 when they had lost to Malaysia to settle for bronze.</p>.<p>Joshna Chinappa's match against Nardine Garas was rendered inconsequential after India took a 3-0 lead.</p>.<p>Earlier, India had beaten Switzerland and Brazil in the group stage to enter the quarter-finals, where they defeated South Africa 3-0 in the 12-team tournament.</p>