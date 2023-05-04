Bengaluru: Here’re the routes to avoid during PM’s mega roadshow

Avoid these routes on Saturday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a mega roadshow in the city.

Sources told DH that Modi’s roadshow will tentatively begin in the morning from HAL and snake through Indiranagar’s Suranjan Das Road, 100 Ft Road, Old Madras Road, MG Road, and Brigade Road.

Around 4 pm in the evening, the convoy is expected to go through Konanakunte Cross, JP Nagar and Jayanagar 4th Block, RV Road, South End Circle, Bull Temple Road, Basavanagudi, Chamrajapet, Ramakrishna Ashrama, Binny Mill Road, Magadi Road, Basaveshwara Nagar Road, Shankar mutt Road, Malleswaram, Sampige Road, Sankey Road, and Maramma Circle.

"This is only a tentative list. The final confirmed route will be released soon," added the source.

Those working on Saturday should plan to take alternative routes as advised by the traffic police. Gig workers and cab drivers might be badly affected due to the blocking of the major roads. Residents are also concerned that the event would spoil their weekend plans.

“I have decided to stay at home the whole day and binge watch my favourite show. Even though the prime minister is taking the major roads, there could be a ripple effect even in the interior roads,” said Gowtham, a resident of Indiranagar.