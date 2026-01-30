Amazon Prime's 'Daldal' series review: Strong performances lift sluggish plot

<p>Daldal does not attempt to be anything other than what it is: dark, gloomy, and unsettling. The series follows DCP Rita Ferreira (Bhumi Pednekar), a police officer who appears to be as psychologically fragile as the cases she investigates, as she attempts to track down a serial killer. Based on Vish Dhamija’s novel, <em>Bhendi Bazaar,</em> the show consciously resists the conventions of a typical cat-and-mouse thriller. Instead, it opts for a slow-burn exploration of the psychology behind violence and what drives killers to kill.</p><p>This creative resolve is also the show’s biggest strength. Daldal demands patience from its viewers, asking them to trail Rita as she circles back, retraces her steps, and navigates professional rivalry and envy within the force, all the while trusting her instincts. However, the show’s unrelenting bleakness becomes difficult to shake off. A moment or two of lightness might have offered much-needed contrast.</p><p>That same relentlessness also takes a toll on the pacing. What begins as measured soon turns ponderous, particularly by the fourth episode, when the narrative starts to feel weighed down by its own moodiness.</p><p>Performances, though, remain a strong point. Samara Tijori stands out with her emotional range and expressive use of her eyes. Bhumi Pednekar is restrained and controlled, but her performance stops just short of being truly compelling. Ultimately, Daldal is a series with considerable promise, but one whose execution remains uneven at best. </p><p><em>(The series is currently streaming on Prime Video)</em></p>