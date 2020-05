Bengaluru nurse on COVID-19 duty contracts virus

In the first-ever case in the city, a 37-year-old nurse (P928) on COVID-19 duty has been infected with SARS-CoV-2 at the Emergency and Trauma Care Centre in the Victoria Hospital.

The rest of her batchmates (the nurses with whom she worked for a week in the COVID-19 ward) have tested negative. She shared a room with another nurse during her quarantine period, who has also tested negative.

She will be retested, as the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) Permanent Staff Nurses’ Association president Santhosh Kumar B has asked for the entire batch’s retest one week later.

Asked if she was infected because of low-quality PPEs, Minister Suresh Kumar, in-charge of COVID-19 press briefings, said: “The PPEs are of good quality. So are the N95 masks. There is no doubt about it.”