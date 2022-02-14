Bengaluru schools open amidst Hijab row, no untoward incidents reported  

Bengaluru schools open amidst Hijab row

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur
  • Feb 14 2022, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 03:35 ist
A student removes the Hijab before entering her school at Nagashettyhalli on Monday. Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan

Classes for the high school section opened across the state on Monday amidst the raging Hijab row, though no untoward incidents had been reported.

Department of Public Instruction officials said schools in Bengaluru Urban district functioned smoothly. “Even the school at Chandra Layout where an issue was recently reported held classes after a meeting with the parents,” said a department official.

Officials said students donning religious attire in some schools removed them while entering classrooms. “None of us had asked them to do so. Students understood the high court interim order and followed it,” a private school principal said.

Teacher resigns 

The teacher, accused of making religious remarks at students wearing the Hijab in Vidya Sagar Public English School in Chandra Layout, resigned on Monday.

Though the school planned to shift the teacher to a different branch, the teacher resigned, citing health reasons, following which the parents withdrew their complaint. 

