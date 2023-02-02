Bengaluru to get a breather with Rs 140-crore projects for cleaner air

The Karnataka government has approved 11 projects at Rs 140 crore to improve Bengaluru’s air quality.

These projects have been funded by the 15th Finance Commission and already cleared by the state-level committee. The 11 works have been divided between the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the Department of Horticulture, and the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT).

The BMTC has been assigned various works, including electrifying bus depots (Rs 20 crore), procuring five double-decker buses (Rs 10 crore), promoting public transport (Rs 1 crore), and providing 100 electric feeder buses (Rs 13 crore).

The BBMP has been given projects to procure mechanical street sweeping machines (Rs 30 crore), build paved footpaths (Rs 30 crore), create vertical gardens (Rs 5 crore), collect and transport construction waste (Rs 20 crore), and develop parks (Rs 5 crore).

Despite being provided with Rs 279 crore earlier under the same scheme, the BBMP has not made full use of the grant.

The Palike had proposed to install water fountains at 42 traffic intersections, purchase mechanical sweeper machines, install sensors to measure emissions, and construct TenderSURE roads. However, these plans have not been carried out as of now.