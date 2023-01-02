Bengaluru Traffic Police register 1.4 lakh footpath parking cases in 2022

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) registered more than 1.4 lakh cases in 2022 in connection with parking of vehicles on footpaths.

A comparative statement by the BTP on cases that were registered under the Motor Vehicles Act over the last three years put the number of footpath parking cases in 2022 (till November 30) at 1,40,086.

The number of such cases has seen an increase of 87%, from 2021. In 2021 and 2020, the number of cases was 74,851 and 45,455, respectively.

M A Saleem, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), told DH that the BTP was initiating serious action on people parking on footpaths, a behaviour he called “uncivilised”.

Civic activists and residents’ groups have consistently highlighted parking of vehicles on footpaths as a serious concern. The BTP had, recently, stated intent to intensify its crackdown on the offenders.

Apart from footpath parking cases, the year saw more than a million cases (10,38,261) being registered in a separate category — illegal parking. The number of cases in 2021 was 7,25,929.

The total number of MV Act cases, listed under 40 categories, has seen a jump during 2022.

More than 96 lakh cases were registered in Bengaluru; in 2021, the number was 93 lakh (see box).

Stringent checks

The figures show that law enforcement has also become more stringent on footpath riding, another familiar sight from the city’s busy roads.

In 2022, 17,084 cases against footpath riding were registered. BTP registered 8,422 and 8,974 cases under the category in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The crackdown on the movement of heavy transport vehicles in restricted areas has also resulted in a massive spike in cases — 9,089 in 2022, from 764 last year.

“We are looking at HTV movement seriously and the recent restrictions have been in line with this vision,” Saleem said.