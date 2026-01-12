Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Retail inflation rises to 1.33% in December as kitchen essentials get pricier: Govt data

The inflation was at 0.71 per cent in November. The previous high was 1.44 per cent in September.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 11:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 11:05 IST
Business NewsvegetablesRetail inflation

Follow us on :

Follow Us