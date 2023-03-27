Bengaluru trust gives Rs 1.2 cr in scholarships

City-based Danish Education Trust said it supported 503 students across Karnataka with scholarships worth Rs 1.2 crore in the current academic year.

The trust was formed in 2006 by a group of concerned citizens led by Husna Sheriff. It has supported 3,500 students in the last 17 years.

In 2022-23, Danish Education Trust supported 103 MBBS, 105 BEd, 90 engineering and 58 BHMS, BUMS and BAMS students. Students of veterinary science, law, agriculture, pharmacy, journalism, nursing and physiotherapy also received scholarships. As many as 320 recipients were girls, a press release said.

The trust plans to increase the total scholarship amount to Rs1.5 crore and help over 650 students in the 2023-24 academic year.