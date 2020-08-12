Bengaluru violence live updates: 145 people arrested so far, says Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police

Curfew has been imposed in Banaswadi Police Sub-Division, in Bengaluru, after a mob on Tuesday night attacked the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy over a defamatory post against a religion. Three persons died and several others were injured in the attack. Over 50 policemen have also been injured in the incident including a couple of senior officers. The mob comprising over 100 people also torched about 15 vehicles. Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa tells Bengaluru DG & IGP to act tough on those responsible for the violence. Congress MLA from Pulikeshinagar Akhanda Srinivas Murthy said that about 3,000 to 4,000 people attacked his house. Stay tuned for live updates.
Riot-hit areas of Bengaluru's Pulakeshinagar resemble war zone
Areas under Pulakeshinagar assembly constituency here resembled a war zone on Wednesday, hours afteran unruly mob went on a rampage torching vehicles, irked over a 'communally sensitive' social media post allegedly by put up by a relative of a Congress MLA.
Charred vehicles, shards of glass from broken windows, stones and bricks lie strewn over the deserted roads of the violence-affected localities.
Earlier, three people were killed in police firing and scores of others wounded, including at least 50 policemen in the violence and arson that erupted in the city on Tuesday night and continued till the wee hours of Wednesday. (PTI)
Mortal remains of the deceased taken to Khuddus Saheb's Burial Ground
Bodies of those who lost their lives in the riot were taken to Khuddus Saheb's Burial Ground on Jayamahal Road in the city for burial. Security beefed up around the area. Police have banned any procession and congregation in and around the area
Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the government “will not sit quiet” until everyone accused of rioting in northeast Bengaluru on Tuesday night is arrested.
About 4,000 people attacked my house: MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy
Recalling the horrific incident that happened on Tuesday night, Congress MLA from Pulikeshinagar Akhanda Srinivas Murthy said that about 3,000 to 4,000 people attackedhis house.
An emotional Srinivas Murthy, with tears in his eyes, said, "The miscreants were armed with sharp weapons, sticks, rods and petrol bombs. They have looted our house, stolen so many things, and torched the entire house. The house was where I was born and raised. Today it is completely gutted and beyond repair. We have lost a home of 50 years. All my brothers living with me have no place to live. It appears that the miscreants' aim was to kill me. I have not seen this in the last 25-years and I appeal to the government to punish those responsible for this. Last night, Revenue minister R Ashok visited the house and provided us the security."
Referring to the relationship with Naveen, who is said to have put out a "blasphemous" post on Facebook, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy said, "Naveen is my nephew but does not have any relation with him for over 10-years."
145 people arrested till now in connection with violence in Bengaluru over an alleged inciting social media post: Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bengaluru
B S Yediyurappa tells Bengaluru DG & IGP to act tough on those responsible, Police Commissioner also meets CM
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed DG & IGP Praveen Sood to act tough on those responsible for the Tuesday night violence in KG Halli and DJ Halli limits besides deploymen of additional forces to ensure law and order in the area. Karnataka Police Chief Praveen Sood on Wednesday met the CM and briefed him about about the developments since yesterday night.
Later CM directed the DG & IGP to deploy as many force as possible in the area to take control of the situation. He also directed Praveen Sood to hold talks with the local leaders from the Muslim community. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant had also met CM and briefed him about the incident in the morning.
Congress, BJP, JD(S) condemn Bengaluru riots, say they were planned
The ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and JD(S) condemned the Tuesday night riots in northeast Bengaluru and called it “a planned conspiracy.”
The situation is under control, says Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai
Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the police had to resort to firing as a last step to bring the violence under control at DJ Halli and K G Halli limits. The priority before the state government now is to maintain law and order, he told mediapersons in Udupi. Six additional CRPF platoons have been called from Hyderabad and Chennai, to Bengaluru. Rapid action force, Garuda commandos have been deployed at the spot, he added.
Naveen's house and vehicles have been burnt at KG Halli limits, according to sources.
Police should use force and shoot at sight those involved in violence, says Suresh Angadi
Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said that the violence at K G Halli in Bengaluru on Tuesday night appears to be a conspiracy to disturb peace. Violence if does not come under control, police should use force and shoot at sight those involved in it.
Relatives of those who died in police firing express anguish over the incident and angered over delay in handing over of bodies to the family.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant to hold a peace meeting by inviting Muslim community leaders and others in a while. MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy likely to take part in the meeting .
I think it was a planned riot, says Minister C T Ravi
Within an hour of a post on social media thousands of people gathered & damaged 200-300 vehicles & MLA's residence. We'll take serious action. It was an organised incident. SDPI is behind it: Minister CT Ravi
We extend full support to Karnataka govt to establish peace, says Siddaramaiah
Innocent people suffer in communal riots, says former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
DJ Halli Police Station in Bengaluru vandalised last night. Credit: DH Photo/MS Manjunath
DJ Halli police have arrested Muzzamil Pasha.
According to sources in the Bengaluru police, DJ Halli cops have arrested a political activist belonging to SDPI party and identified as Muzzamil Pasha. The accused had also contested BBMP election last time from Sagayapura ward unsuccessfully.
Miscreants said to have damaged the streetlights all along the violence area and damaged the CCTVs of the shops on the road and those installed by the police along the road before going on rampage.
Police have been analysing and reviewing the CCTV footage and arrested more than 150 people pertaining to the last night's violence, arson.
Death toll as a result of the violence has risen to 3
The third person who was severely injured succumbed to injuries in the wee hours of Wednesday at Bowring hospital in Shivajinagar.
Have directed to prosecute perpetrators, says CM B S Yediyurappa
DJ Halli Police Station in Bengaluru vandalised last night, as violence broke out in the city over an alleged inciting social media post
Section 144 CrPC imposed in Bangaluru city,curfew in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits. 2 died, over 100 arrested, several police personnel injured.
With regard to incidents in DJ Halli, accused Naveen arresith regard to incidents in DJ Halli, accused Naveen arrested for posting derogatory posts, says top cop Kamal Pant
Bengaluru MLA's house attacked by mob over Facebook post; two dead, three injured
Curfew has been imposed in BanaswadiPolice Sub-Division, in Bengaluru after an irate mob on Tuesday night attacked the house of Congress MLAAkhanda Srinivasamurthy over a defamatory post against religion. Two persons died and three others were injured in the attack.
Section 144 imposed in parts of Bengaluru, says Police Commissioner
Restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Bengaluru & curfew imposed in DJ Halli & KG Halli police station limits of the city: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant
Senior police officials holding a high level meeting to chalk out future course of action to ensure peace, law and order in the city
CAR, KSRP platoons, Garuda commandos deployed in the area
Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has now ordered deploying of City Armed Reserve (CAR), Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons. Garuda commandos have also been deployed in the area to carry out patrolling along with the law and order and traffic police in KG Halli and DJ Halli police station jurisdiction.
City Police Commissioner, DCPs hit during stone pelting
During the stone-pelting incident, both Commissioner Kamal Pant and DCPs were also hit. As the commissioner was wearing the armour. Even though the helmet worn by the commissioner was damaged, he escaped unhurt.
Police officers urge people to not indulge in unlawful activities
Curfew imposed in Banaswadi Police Sub-Division according to Bengaluru City police commissioner Kamal Pant
One person dies, three others severely injured
Trying to control the situation and disperse the crowd, the police fired in the air in front of the KG Halli police station. However, there was no sign of control as the mob continued with their violence protest. In the resulting violence, one person was found dead while the three others were injured severely. However, the police refused to confirm whether the person died in the firing, violence or stampede.
Protesters attack DCP's vehicle
The protesters even attacked the vehicle of North-East Division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bheemashankar Guled. Trying to take control of the situation, the DCP visited the spot and he was stopped by the protesters in front of the police station gate and began pelting stones. Even as the police personnel were escorting the DCP to a safe location, the mob attacked the car and damaged it. They also assaulted the driver of the vehicle.
Govt will take action against those responsible for the attack, says Home Minister
The government will take action against those who are responsible behind the attack. Resorting to violence, torching of vehicles is against the law and not a solution to any problems. Any issue can be legally pursued and taken to a logical end. I have already directed the police commissioner to visit the spot and take control of the situation. We have also deployed enough police force in the area and additional KSRP platoons will be deployed:Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister
Police Commissioner rushes to the spot to take control of the situation
Following the violent protests, Chamarajpet MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan also rushed to the spot and visited KG Halli police station. According to sources, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant also rushed to the spot.
MLA Srinivamurthy asks people to maintain peace
In the meantime, MLA Akhana Srinivasamurthy released a video appeal and said, "I appeal to all my Muslim brethren to maintain peace and not to get carried away by the rumours and miscreants words. Be it a Hindu or Muslim, we all are equal. Whoever it may be trying to disrupt the harmony, they will be dealt with seriously and will be punished by the police as per the law. But let us not resort to this violence and I request all of you to keep calm."
Over 600 people storm KG Halli police station and demand justice
Following the incident, over 600 people stormed the KG Halli police station venting their anger and demanding justice. The incident which occurred at around 9:00 pm went out of control in less than an hour after the mob began to torch the vehicles and vandalise the houses nearby. Gripped by panic, the residents staying in surrounding areas were seen leaving houses along with kids and women to other areas.
Sources close to the MLA revealed to DH that the mob was reportedly angered over a derogatory Facebook post about religion, alleged to have been posted by MLA's brother-in-law. A few others also revealed that the post was put up by the MLA's personal assistant. However, Bengaluru police revealed to DH that they are yet to verify these allegations. The mob took control of the area and sealed five to six crosses barring access to police personnel and fire and emergency service personnel.