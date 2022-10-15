B'luru: Lalbagh to host organic mela after 2-year gap  

Bengaluru's Lalbagh to host organic mela after two-year gap  

The Jaivik Krishik Society, a federation of organic farmers associations, will bring organic produce from farmers across the state under one roof

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 15 2022, 02:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 04:44 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

After a two-year gap, the organic mela is back in Lalbagh from Saturday where a host of products will be on offer for two days.

The Jaivik Krishik Society, a federation of organic farmers associations, will bring organic produce from farmers across the state under one roof on Saturday and Sunday.

Millets, 'forgotten' desi foods, tubers, yams, fruits and vegetables will be on offer. More than 20 farmers will sell products they grow and process on small scale.

Lalbagh Garden
Bengaluru news

