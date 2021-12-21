Bike collision in Electronic City leaves two dead, two injured

Two young men from Kerala were killed and two others critically injured when their motorbikes collided head-on in Electronic City, South Bengaluru, shortly after Sunday midnight, police said.

The deceased are Jitin Josh, 25, and Sonu, 30, who had settled in Bengaluru for a better life.

Around 12.10 am, as they travelled from Konappana Agarahara to Huskur Gate, their bike crashed into a speeding KTM Duke travelling in the opposite direction. The Kerala youth's bike slightly moved to the right.

"Both vehicles had been crushed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East) K M Shantharaju said.

The KTM Duke rider, 24-year-old Sharath Aditya, who is the son of a meat seller in GS Palya, and his companion on the pillion, Santosh, 23, suffered severe head injuries.

While all the four were immediately rushed to hospitals in Electronic City by ambulances, Josh died at Mathru Hospital and Sonu died at Kauveri Hospital. The condition of Sharath and Santosh remains critical, the officer added.

Police have opened a case under IPC sections 338 and 304 (A) but are yet to reveal details of the accused people’s blood alcohol level.

