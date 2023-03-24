Bike Taxi Association plan to launch a protest demanding more safety in Bengaluru

he Bike Taxi Association Bengaluru is planning to host a peaceful strike at Freedom Park on Monday to demand government intervention assuring protection against any harassment by auto-rickshaw drivers.

Adhinarayana, Vice President, Bike Taxi Association said that the over 70,000 bike taxi drivers in the association feel threatened by the dangers dealing with autorickshaw drivers has brought in the past, citing the HSR Layout incident where an auto-rickshaw driver smashed the helmet of a bike taxi driver.

The association, which is the largest and only association of bike taxi drivers in the city includes Rapido and Uber bike taxi drivers, most of whom do this to supplement their earnings, is planning to hold the strike after receiving police permission and protection.

"It is our right to work and we do it earnestly. We have done nothing to provoke auto drivers and yet, they yell abuses at us, threaten to harm us or our vehicles without mercy," said Adhinarayana, adding that auto-rickshaw drivers should take their woes up directly with the government and not bike taxi drivers.

The strike on Monday is the bike taxi drivers' demand to continue working in a safer environment without external threats to livelihood and personal safety. "We need to protect ourselves and we will do what we can to demand for it peacefully," he said.

Transport Commissioner S N Siddaramappa said that no action can be taken against Rapido bike taxis in the city because of a High Court stay order. "The matter is listed for hearing on March 29. We can only take any decision after that hearing," he said.

The association filed a complaint on Thursday against the statements made by auto union president Raghu Gowda, who, in a viral video, called on his followers to "burn each and every bike taxi on the road in 2-3 days". The bike taxi drivers requested action against Raghu in line with the High court order that prevents the state government from taking any coercive action against the companies operating bike taxis in the state.