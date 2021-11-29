Bodies of two Covid-19 victims in Bengaluru uncovered after a year

A scheduled act of cleaning out a disused mortuary at the ESI hospital in Rajajinagar turned up a grisly discovery - bodies of two Covid-19 patients who had died over a year ago.

According to sources, the two individuals, identified as Durga (40) of Chamarajpet and Muniraju (40) of K P Agrahara had died of the novel coronavirus in the late-July 2020 and had been stored at the old mortuary freezer since that date.

The hospital had two mortuaries. The older site, where the bodies were found, had the ability to store four bodies. The newest mortuary, which was running in tandem, has a 10-body storage capacity, sources said.

At some point, amid an influx of bodies in July, during what was at that time the peak of the first wave, the two deceased were overlooked and then subsequently forgotten when the old mortuary was shut down in August 2021.

“When the mortuary was closed down, no inspection was conducted of the freezer where the bodies had been stored. This was a serious lapse. Furthermore, a sticker is normally affixed to the outside of the freezer door indicating that there are bodies inside. No sticker was placed,” said a source at the hospital.

“Instead, in the mortuary log-book, it was noted that the bodies had been given to the BBMP for disposal,” the source added. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) also neglected to cross-check that it has disposed of these bodies.

Cleaning personnel found the bodies on Saturday when they opened the freezer, which was still in operation. The bodies were sent to Victoria Hospital for postmortem.

The families of both deceased were called to the Rajajinagar Police station on Monday afternoon to collect the bodies for disposal. The families were described as being distraught as they had carried out the last rites last year.

Family members either could not be reached or declined to comment on the matter when reached by DH.

The incident has triggered outrage. Sources said that blame for the mix-up should be laid at the feet of the caretaker, the dean and the medical superintendent. The medical superintendent, Dr Imtihan Hussain, did not respond to calls by DH.

Rajajinagar police said that a case of unnatural death has been registered. “We will take additional action once hospital authorities complete a departmental inquiry,” police told the media.

