Bommasandra-Jigani link road, a major industrial corridor, has no civic amenities

Basic civic amenities like streetlights, good roads and drainage systems are missing on the Bommasandra-Jigani link road, a major industrial corridor.

The six-km stretch housing several industries, including major pharmaceuticals companies, suffers from poor lighting and bad roads, making commuting a nightmare.

Besides frequent employee movement, thousands of residents living in the vicinity use the corridor, also dotted with high-rise apartments and independent houses.

Residents say the poorly lit stretch has become a safety concern, especially for women. “Our apartment has over 5,000 residents, including children, senior citizens, and women. Most of us are working professionals. The link road and the approach road leading to Hannagara gram panchayat is completely dark,” Anand Patel, a resident of Woodland Society, said.

“Due to lack of light, motorists are prone to road accidents as they are unable to visualise the condition of the roads and the depth of the potholes,” he added.

Mugging, robbery, too

When DH visited the spot, residents living around the corridor also complained that they witnessed mugging and robbery after sunset. “I stay at office till midnight. I have installed a revolving light in the car and switch it on when in the dark stretch to scare robbers away,” a resident of the area said, requesting anonymity, adding that police do not patrol the area daily.

A police inspector attached to the Jigani police station said a patrolling vehicle is always stationed on the industrial corridor. “There is a vehicle patrolling even as we speak,” he said, adding the station did not receive any complaints of mugging or robbery.

Several large potholes punctuate the Bommasandra-Jigani link road, which houses companies like Biocon, Cipla, Micro Labs, Mylan Laboratories, and HCL Technologies. The internal roads are far worse.

Patel pointed to the poor condition of the approach road connecting the link road with Hannagara panchayat. “It is not tarred in some parts and turns into pools of water in the monsoon season. At least 20 school buses pass through the approach road, where water tankers also drive by frequently. Tanker drivers are always in a hurry, and they put two-wheeler riders at risk,” he said.

DH contacted Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who said the government must ensure industrial estates are in the best condition.

"Industries are economic engines of the state. The government must do everything to provide good infrastructure inside industrial estates, including pothole-free roads and lighting," she said. She suggested that the Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA) adopt the Bommasandra industrial estate, including the Jigani link road.

MLA promises to repair roads

Bangalore South MLA M Krishnappa promised to repair both the Bommasandra-Jigani link road and the approach road towards Hannagara gram panchayat.

“The chief minister has sanctioned a Rs 7-crore special grant to develop both the roads. The work could not start due to the rains. We will asphalt the entire stretch of the link road and complete the remaining portion of the approach road soon. The work will be started in 20 days,” he assured.

Krishnappa also promised to fix the streetlights on the stretch.