BWSSB water adalat in Bengaluru today

BWSSB water adalat in Bengaluru on September 22

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 21 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 04:21 ist

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Thursday. 

Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, and sanctioning water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat. 

Consumers from the BWSSB's (South-2)-2, (South-2)-1, (East-2)-3, (Northwest-2), (North-1)-2, and (North-1)-1 subdivisions can take part.

Call 1916 for details or report any problems related to water supply. Complaints can also be registered on WhatsApp number 8762228888. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BWSSB
Water adalat

What's Brewing

What does Putin's 'partial' mobilisation mean?

What does Putin's 'partial' mobilisation mean?

Collectors clamour for rare Queen Elizabeth II coins

Collectors clamour for rare Queen Elizabeth II coins

PayCM posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru

PayCM posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru

'Must visit once': Bengaluru pothole gets 5-star rating

'Must visit once': Bengaluru pothole gets 5-star rating

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

 