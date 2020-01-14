Citizenship Act protest: Bengaluru's Church Street filled with 'Free Kashmir', BJP 'cancer' graffiti; Modi called a 'fascist'

Bengaluru's Church Street had a surprising day on Tuesday as many of the walls, shutters and spots on the street were painted with graffiti protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens.

Some of the messages called PM Narendra Modi a 'fascist' and called BJP a 'cancer', calling on people to 'kill it before it kills you'.

Other messages included slogans like "down with BJP", a graffiti saying "detention camp" with a directional arrow and "no CAA, no NRC, no NPR".

Some saffron activists arrived at the spot and painted over the graffiti in saffron with messages like "we support CAA".