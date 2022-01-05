Co-WIN rejects college ID as proof to vaccinate 15-18-year-olds

The Co-WIN portal is not accepting students’ college IDs as proof for vaccinating 15-18-year-olds, a BBMP vaccination team found at a government PU college in Varthur on Monday.

This was despite the civic body’s announcement that the college ID would be accepted as ID proof for vaccinating the adolescents.

As a result, the civic body has decided to only accept Aadhaar as proof to vaccinate students. “We’ve asked the principal to send only those with Aadhaar cards,” Dr Aditi Lokhande Sangewar, from the BBMP’s mobile vaccination team, told DH.

Dr Sangewar’s team had brought 1,000 Covaxin doses to vaccinate 1,184 first- and second-year PU students at the college.

The college principal, Dr S C Kodandaramaiah, said they were asked by the BBMP to let the beneficiaries book a vaccination session either using their mobile phone number or their parents’.

“If neither is available, students were asked to use the mobile phone number of the head of the institution. The vaccinator is telling us that the portal isn’t accepting the school ID,” the principal said.

Dr Kodandaramaiah said they could not call their class 10 students since they were taking their preparatory exams. “We’ve to call only those with Aadhaar cards and vaccinate the rest later,” he said.

Gunasagara, 17, a student at the college, said his parents did not allow him to take the vaccine at first but he needed to get the jab since he required it to attend the exams. “I’ve no pain. My parents are fully vaccinated,” he said.

The principal said a parent-teacher meeting (PTM) was held and no one raised objections to their children getting the vaccine.

At Narayana PU College, Brookefield, some parents thought of waiting for a week to see how other kids responded before letting their own get the jab.

College principal Krishna Prasad said the institution had 306 students in the 15-17 age group.

