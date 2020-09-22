Consider empowering Claims Commissioner in riots case, HC tells state

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government to record its stand on empowering the Claims Commissioner appointed in the DJ Halli and KG Halli riots case under the Commission of Inquiry Act.

Hearing a batch of petitions on the August 11 riots, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi heard from one of the petitioners that the high court-appointed Claims Commissioner to fix liability on the losses to the properties needed some powers under the Commission of Inquiry Act, especially under Section 4(A) and 9, to summon attendance of any person and for protection of action taken in good faith.

The bench directed the counsels representing the government to take instructions on empowering the Claims Commissioner with the provisions under the Commissions of Inquiry Act. The matter has been listed to September 29 for further hearing.

Meanwhile, the court also directed the Union government to disclose the decision over transferring the case to the National Investigation Agency. Sridhar Prabhu, the counsel appearing for the petitioner, submitted an earlier NIA affidavit to the court stating that the agency only has a camp office in Bengaluru.