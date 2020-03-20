Coronavirus: As many as 100 BBMP teams involved in contact tracing in Bengaluru amid COVID-19

As many as 100 teams have been formed in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits consisting of one Community Medicine doctor, one staff nurse and one Medico Social Worker for contact tracing in BBMP areas.

Counseling is being done for all those who are not volunteering for hospital isolation and home quarantine. A lab testing advisory has been issued to Deputy Commissioners of all districts to select cases for sampling.

Health advisories regarding maintaining social distancing, avoiding sitting in restaurants or in any type of eateries, have been issued. "Procure food through food suppliers who can be allowed up to the reception in gated communities or till your doorstep," the state health department said in a statement.

Those BMTC and KSRTC buses that COVID-19 passengers have travelled in are being disinfected. Drivers and conductors of these buses have been advised home quarantine by transport authorities.

The state health department is on the lookout for information about passengers who had travelled from Satellite Bus Stop, Kengeri, to Madikeri on the night of March 15th in the bus numbered KA19 F3170 in which a COVID-19 patient had travelled. The state is also looking for information of passengers who travelled in Vayu Vajra buses from the Bengaluru International Airport to Satellite Town bus stop in busses numbered KA-57-F-908 and KA-57-F-1276.

New COVID-19 Helpline numbers 080-46848600 and 080-66692000 are now functional apart from the existing helpline number 104.