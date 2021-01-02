Covid vaccination dry run at three PHCs in Bengaluru on Jan 2

A dry run of the Covid-19 vaccination will be held at three primary health centres (PHC) in the city on Saturday. A dry run is a mock drill of the Covid immunisation programme.

The dry run will be conducted at the Kamakshipalya urban PHC (BBMP west zone), Vidyapeetha urban PHC (south zone) and Hargade PHC in Anekal taluk. Twenty-five health workers in every PHC, a total of 75 in three centres, have been selected for the dry run which will be held from 9 am to 11 am.

Everything needed to conduct the Covid-19 vaccination, excluding the vaccine itself and the vaccination procedure, will be part of the dry run in Karnataka. The objective of the drill is to understand how the actual vaccination and all related work must take place in accordance with the operational guidelines.

Three rooms, waiting areas, syringes, 25 dummy beneficiaries to be vaccinated (staff of taluk hospitals/district hospitals/anganwadi/ASHA workers) at each site, two vaccinators who will administer the vaccine (one male and one female), AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) kit (which is generally kept during all immunisation programmes) and AEFI observation rooms will be kept ready.

The dummy beneficiaries will receive a message asking them to come for the vaccination along with the ID proof. Their names will be recorded in the computer by the data entry operator deputed for mock vaccination. A vaccination officer will carry out the mock procedure of vaccination and the person who has been “vaccinated” will be made to sit in the AEFI observation room for half an hour. The procedure will be similar to that followed at the time of actual vaccination.

A test link of Co-VIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (www.uat.co-vin.in) and a dummy app (www.app.uat.co-vin.in) for the vaccinator have been created for this purpose. A report will be submitted to the state and central governments on the dry run at the end of the day on the challenges faced.

This is a mock exercise for the actual Covid vaccination to take place at 1,517 health centres in the city. The vaccination programme is set to start in the end of January/beginning of February.