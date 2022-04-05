Deve Gowda urges Centre to address water shortage in Bengaluru

Deve Gowda urges govt to address B'luru water shortage

Let the Centre send the team to all the three Cauvery basin states and Bengaluru city and get the report about the ground reality, he said

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 05 2022, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 23:01 ist
JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday demanded that the Centre should send a team to study the drinking water problem in Bengaluru and address the issue immediately.

Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, he said Bengaluru has been facing a severe drinking water shortage. Despite forming the Tribunal to allocate water from Cauvery among river basin states, Bengaluru also did not get its share of water. The Supreme Court also observed this, Gowda said.  

Let the Centre send the team to all the three Cauvery basin states and Bengaluru city and get the report about the ground reality, he said.

“Bengaluru City, which has a population of about 1.3 crore, is begging for drinking water, “ he said, adding that severe injustice was meted out to Karnataka in allocation of Cauvery water,” he said.

"Entire Karnataka is facing severe drinking water problems. All the leaders cutting across the party lines should help to address the drinking water problem in Bengaluru," Gowda said.

Earlier, PMK MP from Tamil Nadu, Anbumani Ramadoss, demanded the Centre to not allow construction of any reservoir by the upper riparian state across Cauvery. He was referring to the Mekedatu project planned by the Karnataka government.

Karnataka
JD(S)
H D Deve Gowda
Bengaluru
Parliament

