Electrician dies a week after suffering burns at work

A 35-year-old electrician who was electrocuted while working on heavy equipment at the BEL Factory near Jalahalli on July 21 succumbed on Friday.

Deceased Ravichandra Reddy was working for Vedprakash Electricals associated with BEL factory maintenance work.

Following a complaint filed by V Prabhakara Reddy, brother of the deceased, Jalahalli police registered a case of death due to negligence against Purushotham Naidu, the owner of Vedaprakash Electricals, and its supervisor Virupaksha and other concerned officers at the BEL factory, summoning them for questioning.

After learning about the incident, Prabhakara Reddy rushed to Chikkaballapura and enquired about the incident. Colleagues of the deceased told him that 16 workers, including six from BEL, were engaged in the maintenance work of the 11 kVA substation. They had cleared the 440 kVA, LT Panel and had switched off the 11 kVa line while fitting the breakers around 12.45 pm. Suddenly, the 11 kVA caught fire. Injured Reddy was rushed to the BEL Hospital and later to the Victoria Hospital.

If the BEL had done proper earthing, the incident would not have happened, the complaint stated.