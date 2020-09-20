Getting rid of garbage to be easier in Bengaluru with new app that tracks collection vehicles

City residents can avoid waiting for long to leave their garbage bags as the collection vehicles can now be tracked with a new mobile app.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said citizens can use the app to track the location of the garbage auto-tipper and how long it will take to reach their doorstep.

If the vehicles miss some houses, residents will also be able to register a complaint.

Prasad further said BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta is processing a couple of projects that were stalled after discussions at the council meeting. New work orders have been issued for garbage collection in 38 wards, while orders will be issued in another 78 wards, the commissioner added.

While a single vehicle had earlier collected wet and dry waste, the segregated waste is being collected by separate vehicles to avoid mixing. Many ragpickers associations have also come forward to collect dry waste, the commissioner said.

Prasad also said the BBMP would implement the 'Our Garbage, Our Responsibility’ project to open new compost units at every ward where the wet waste collected in the area will be turned into compost. The civic body will also release manuals on citizens' responsibility in disposing of garbage and how waste is being disposed of scientifically.

He said a 25-acre land has been allotted in Bidadi to start a waste-to-energy plant. The tender process is almost complete with just the power purchase agreement pending. The waste energy units will be created to avoid bad odour in treatment plants, he added.

The BBMP is also working to set up a 1,000 KW capacity plant near Seegehalli and Kannahalli, while work orders will be issued soon to set up two plants in Mavelipuram and one in Doddabidarakallu.

Hike in property tax

Meanwhile, BBMP administrator Gupta said the civic body is spending more money than its income and a meeting was held with officials to discuss how to generate more income and it decided to increase the property tax. It will be revised and submitted again. Gupta also said officials decided to cut down on expenses.