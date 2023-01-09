Go First flight from Bengaluru takes off without 50+ passengers, allege flyers

A Go First flight to Delhi left the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru early on Monday leaving more than 50 passengers behind, some of the passengers alleged.

The incident evoked sharp reactions on Twitter where users who introduced themselves as passengers who could not board the flight – G8 116 – slammed the airline for the alleged negligence.

A Twitter user said the 6.20 am flight took off as more than 50 passengers on one of the two airline buses were “left on ground”. A user tweeted about the “most horrifying experience” – “Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence”, the user tweeted. A flyer put the number of passengers “left on the runway” at 60 and said their boarding passes were scanned at gate number 25. Another user tweeted criticising the generic social media responses offered by the airline and its failure to personally reach out to the passengers who were left behind at the airport.

The flyers also tagged the Prime Minister’s Office and the Director General of Civil Aviation in their tweets.

The airline, under its official handle, extended apologies to the passengers and sought their details but did not offer an explanation regarding the alleged incident.

Hi Satish, we are sorry for the inconvenience. We have shared your concern along with your details to our team and they'll assist you at the earliest. — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) January 9, 2023

When contacted by DH, a representative of the airline said he was aware of the incident but declined to offer a comment. “The incident is being investigated as we speak. We are not in a position to offer a statement on the incident,” he said.