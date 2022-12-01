Govt sanctions Rs 150 crore for works in C V Raman Nagar

The state government has approved the revised action plan, comprising 78 works, proposed in the C V Raman Nagar Assembly constituency.

The grant of Rs 150 crore was sanctioned by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, but the recent approval was needed as the BBMP had made changes in the list of total works. The works were brought down from around 90 in the earlier list to 78. The action plan has been modified due to some repetitive works in the previous list.

The 78 works were divided into three packages. While Ganapathi Stone Crushers Pvt Ltd has won the first package comprising of 25 works (Rs 46 crore), Star Infratech has bagged two packages (52 works costing a total of Rs 94 crore).

Interestingly, both the bidders had quoted 4.98% more than the BBMP’s estimates in all three packages.

Some of the works proposed in the Rs 150-crore grant include: Asphalting of roads, remodeling of drains, development of parks, providing CCTV cameras and installing LED lights.

Incidentally, many parts of C V Raman Nagar have been getting a fresh coat of tar in the last two weeks.