Hijab row: Prohibitory orders extended around schools, colleges till March 8 in city

In view of the hijab controversy, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant has extended the prohibitory orders around educational institutions till March 8.

The prohibitory orders were earlier issued for two weeks, till February 22. Protests and agitations continue in a few places of the state over the hijab row.

According to Pant’s order, gatherings, agitations, protests and other peace-disturbing activities within a radius of 200 meters around educational institutions are banned across Bengaluru.

In a few areas over the last few days, protests and agitations were staged over the strict regulation of rules with regard to uniforms in schools and colleges. In some places, the protests have disturbed peace and order, he said.

He added that it was essential to put in place proper security measures to maintain public peace and order in Bengaluru city. “Therefore, holding of protests and agitations, for and against the strict implementation of the schools/colleges uniform rules in Bengaluru city is banned.”

Since the issue is still alive and there are possibilities of protests erupting, it is considered appropriate to extend the aforementioned prohibitory order for another two weeks around schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other educational institutions till March 8, Pant said.

